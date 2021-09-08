Don’t Look Up Teaser: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence plan to save the world with president Meryl Streep

If you’re wondering what it would be like to have Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, and Timothee Chalamet in one movie, then Adam McKay has the answer for you! Netflix has released the first teaser trailer of their sci-fi black comedy Don’t Look Up and it is as hilarious and as intense as it can get.

For starters, Leonardo DiCaprio has breathing trouble, which he believes will get only worse. Jennifer Lawrence’s Kate Dibiasky and DiCaprio’s Dr. Randall Mindy are a couple of astronomers who are trying to deter an apocalyptic threat presented by an approaching comet. However, Meryl Streep who plays U.S. President Janie Orlean who has no interest in whatever the world is about to face. Despite DiCaprio’s warnings, Streep’s Janie didn’t bother solving the situation. Jonah Hill (yes, DiCaprio and Hill are together in another movie!) plays the role of Streep’s son and chief-of-staff Jason Orlean.

“There’s a comet headed directly towards Earth,” Lawrence’s Kate comments, to which, Streep’s president replies with, “You know how many ‘the world is ending’ meetings we’ve had?” The mother and son duo of Streep and Hill shush the two astronomers by terming the meetings as ‘boring.’ Other cast members include Timothée Chalamet as Quentin, Ariana Grande as Riley Bina, Himesh Patel as Phillip, Matthew Perry as Dan Pawketty, Cate Blanchett as Brie Evantee, Kid Cudi as DJ Chello, with Gina Gershon, Rob Morgan, Ron Perlman, Tomer Sisley, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, among others.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Chris Evans also reportedly has a cameo in the movie, but wasn’t present in the teaser trailer. Evans will be playing the role of Peter Isherwell. Don’t Look Up will hit the theatres on December 10, 2021, and will be available to watch on the streaming platform Netflix from December 24.

