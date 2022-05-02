Don’t Worry Darling Trailer: Florence Pugh explores the dark side of her domestic bliss with Harry Styles

The trailer for Olivia Wilde's second directorial venture after Booksmart, Don't Worry Darling, is a complex and enticing riddle that showcases Florence Pugh and Harry Styles' main performances. The psychological thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde, who also stars, will be released in cinemas on September 23.

The almost three-minute trailer shows Pugh and Styles portray Alice and Jack, a married couple who live in Victory, a utopian town. Victory's men work on the top-secret Victory Project, which provides everything a family could possibly need. It is an experimental '50s township that is the creation of a corporate CEO/life coach portrayed by Chris Pine. While Jack and the other men labour on the top-secret Victory Project, the women spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community,” with the understanding that they do not question their husbands' work. But something evil lurks underneath the sleek façade of '50s glitz – something Alice will strive to discover.

Interestingly, Alice begins questioning the secretive goings-on in the town, potentially putting herself in big trouble. The cast also features Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler, and Nick Kroll, in addition to Pugh and Styles. Despite the fact that Pugh will play the main character, the film is remarkable for being Styles' first lead acting job outside of One Direction-related entertainment.

However, the 28-year-old pop artist, who won three nominations and one win for his album Fine Line at the 2021 Grammys, had a minor role in 2017's Dunkirk.