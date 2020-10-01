Donald Glover REVEALS he welcomed 3rd child amidst the pandemic; Says ‘Son was named after my father’

Donald Glover recently revealed that he recently welcomed his third child with his partner Michelle White, and named their newborn son after Donald's late father.

Donald Glover just revealed he’s now the dad of three sons after welcoming a new baby, named Donald, during the quarantine. The 37-year-old Atlanta actor and musician quietly announced the news during a recent interview with GQ. “You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus,” he casually mentioned while speaking with actress Michaela Coel, as they talked about the protests over George Floyd‘s death.

Donald added that “it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment.”

“It was such an intense, weird moment because I’m watching that video and it’s like eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father,” he went on.

Donald adds, “I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it.” Donald also shares two older sons with his partner, Michelle White.

ALSO READ: The Lion King: 5 Reasons why the Donald Glover and Beyonce film is a must-watch

Share your comment ×