  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Donald Glover REVEALS he welcomed 3rd child amidst the pandemic; Says ‘Son was named after my father’

Donald Glover recently revealed that he recently welcomed his third child with his partner Michelle White, and named their newborn son after Donald's late father.
10340 reads Mumbai
Donald Glover welcomes 3rd child amidst the pandemicDonald Glover REVEALS he welcomed 3rd child amidst the pandemic; Says ‘Son was named after my father’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Donald Glover just revealed he’s now the dad of three sons after welcoming a new baby, named Donald, during the quarantine. The 37-year-old Atlanta actor and musician quietly announced the news during a recent interview with GQ. “You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus,” he casually mentioned while speaking with actress Michaela Coel, as they talked about the protests over George Floyd‘s death.

 

Donald added that “it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment.” 

 

“It was such an intense, weird moment because I’m watching that video and it’s like eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father,” he went on.

 

Donald adds, “I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it.” Donald also shares two older sons with his partner, Michelle White.

 

ALSO READ: The Lion King: 5 Reasons why the Donald Glover and Beyonce film is a must-watch

Credits :GQ, Getty Images

You may like these
The Lion King: 5 Reasons why the Donald Glover and Beyonce film is a must watch
Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner face lawsuit for sexually harassing their former bodyguard: Report
Jim Parsons REVEALS details of his battle with COVID 19; Recalls the time when he discovered he was sick
Jennifer Lopez to receive THIS honour at People’s Choice Awards for ‘paving the way for artists globally’
BTS singer V adores Reply 1988 star Sung Dong Il's daughter; Actor reveals Taehyung often sends her THIS
Angelina urges Brad to keep distance from kids after France trip; Angie's costar to testify in custody battle?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement