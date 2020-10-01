Donald Glover REVEALS he welcomed 3rd child amidst the pandemic; Says ‘Son was named after my father’
Donald Glover just revealed he’s now the dad of three sons after welcoming a new baby, named Donald, during the quarantine. The 37-year-old Atlanta actor and musician quietly announced the news during a recent interview with GQ. “You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus,” he casually mentioned while speaking with actress Michaela Coel, as they talked about the protests over George Floyd‘s death.
Donald added that “it was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment.”
“It was such an intense, weird moment because I’m watching that video and it’s like eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father,” he went on.
Donald adds, “I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it.” Donald also shares two older sons with his partner, Michelle White.
