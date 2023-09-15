Donald Glover's Mr and Mrs Smith series to be delayed due to ongoing strikes? Details inside

Donald Glover's Mr. and Mrs. Smith was all set to release in 2023, but due to unforeseen reasons, the series has now been pushed to next year. The reimaging is all set to give a new twist to the 2000s classic. Many fans were excited about the upcoming series, as the original had taken on the status of a cult classic that featured superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Here's what we know.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith's series delayed

On September 14, 2023, Amazon Studios unveiled that the upcoming series Mr. & Mrs. Smith is set to make its debut in early 2024, as it will be available to fans in over 240 countries on Prime Video. For the unversed, the series was set to make its debut in November 2023 earlier. Made by the co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover, who is also the creator of hit OTT shows like Swarm and Atlanta, and Francesca Sloane known for her work on Fargo, the upcoming series has been stated to be a fresh interpretation of the 2005 movie that starred Angelina Jolie and her now estranged husband Brad Pitt. The 2024 version will see the famed rapper and actor Glover in the role of Mr. Smith and PEN15 actress, Maya Erskine, as the new Mrs. Smith.

The plot of the new Mr. and Mrs. Smith

The official synopsis of the anticipated upcoming series from Prime Video reads, "Meet the Smiths: Two strangers, John and Jane, who have given up their identities to be thrown together as partners—in espionage and in marriage." According to the summary the two characters were put together threw an agency, that assigns them new tasks. It continues, "Matched by a mysterious agency, each episode follows them on a new mission and new milestone in their relationship. When the cracks begin to show through, they must fight to stay together. Because in this marriage, divorce is not an option."

The rumored reason for the delay?

While no official reason for this delay has been disclosed to the public yet, a look around at Hollywood right now might just help fans make an educated guess. The industry as a whole has been on strike since July. The WAG and SAG-AFTRA strike has halted most major productions and hence pushed many projects' dates to 2024.

