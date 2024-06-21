Donald Sutherland Passing: Son Kiefer Pays Heartfelt Tribute After Father's Demise

Disclaimer: This article has mentions of death.

On Thursday, Kiefer Sutherland paid homage to his father Donald Sutherland. This was after the latter’s death at 88 in Miami after being ill for a long time.

A storied career

Being a celebrated actor, Donald Sutherland is known for The Hunger Games series and The Dirty Dozen. He hailed from New Brunswick in 1935 where he initially worked as a radio DJ and trained as an engineer before joining acting. It was in the early 1960s when he kicked off his acting career with notable roles in MAS*H (1970) and Klute (1971).

Over the years, Sutherland has appeared in nearly 200 shows and movies. Some of these big names include Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, and Robert Redford among others. His role as President Snow in The Hunger Games made him popular with a new generation of fans.

Tribute from Kiefer

Sharing the sad news on X, Kiefer Sutherland posted a childhood picture taken with his dad. He wrote that: “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film.” Kiefer called his father one of the greatest actors who ever lived while appreciating his love for acting.

In 2017 he was awarded an honorary Oscar which acknowledged his substantial contribution to cinema by Donald himself. It’s worthwhile noting that even though he never won any regular Academy Awards, he bagged Golden Globes for ‘Path to War’ and ‘Citizen X’, as well as Emmy for the latter. Kiefer adds, “Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Legacy and family

He leaves behind Francine Racette, his wife who they had three children together whereas two kids from previous relationships survive him. All five children; Kiefer; Rossif; Rachel; Angus; and Roeg work in film or TV.

Sutherland did appear in Lawmen: Bass Reeves which was his last ever on-screen role and also was set to feature in the yet-to-be-released film Heart Land. This family is planning to hold a private celebration of Donald’s life.

