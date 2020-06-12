Donald Trump, The Actor: Home Alone 2 to WWE, five cameos of the US President that will surprise you

For the unversed, before Donald Trump ran for Presidential elections, he was also a businessman and well-known TV personality who hosted & produced a reality television series. Check out his famous cameos below.

In the last few weeks, Donald Trump has been making headlines for his handling of the Black Lives Matter protests which has sweeped the US.

For the unversed, before Trump ran for Presidential elections, he was also a businessman and well-known television personality who hosted produced a reality television series titled The Apprentice from 2003 to 2015. With a booming real estate business and love for the camera, Trump was quite a known face with a fair amount of political work in his kitty prior to his presidential run. But did you know that the US President has also made cameo appearances in multiple films and TV shows. Not just that, Trump also was a guest member on WWE and literally took down his opponent. Don't believe us?

Check out Donald Trump's cameos in film, TV and reality shows below:

Fresh Prince Of Bel Air

Will Smith's sitcom was one of the top rated shows of the '90s and a beloved one at that. In 1994, Trump played himself and made a cameo appearance in the episode 'For Sale by Owner'. He had appeared on the show with his then-wife Marla Maples and the plot line revolved around Trump as the potential buyer of the Banks' mansion. While a young Trump and his hair will definitely surprise, the President did give a hard time to the producers on set.

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

If you think was Trump great at acting and thus landed cameos, let us burst that bubble for you. According to actor Matt Damon, Trump allowed movies to be shot in buildings he owned if he was given a cameo role. And that's how the real estate tycoon landed a role in Home Alone 2. Back in 1992, Trump owned New York's Plaza Hotel where Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin McCallister wanders into the hotel as he gets separated from his parents and ends up alone. Trump is seen in a few seconds role where Kevin asks him the direction.

Sex And The City

In 1999, a well-known television face by now, Trump appeared in season 2, episode 8 of Sex And The City. The episode's title read "The Man, the Myth, the Viagra." While it is just a 20-second appearance, it a note-worthy one. In the scene, the show's leading actor, Samantha played by Kim Cattrall, can be seen grabbing a drink after work when spots Trump sitting at a bar table. The voiceover then goes on to say, "Samantha, a cosmopolitan, and Donald Trump. You just don't get more New York than that."

Two Weeks Notice

Trump again played himself in this Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock starrer in 2002. He is seen at a cocktail party and bother Grant about a breakup. The brief role is one of the many roles he played in the '90s and the early aughts. The other films include Zoolander, Eddie, The Little Rascals and The Associate.

WWE

Last but not the least, Trump went all out when he appeared on WWE back in 2007. He featured in Wrestlemania 23 in a bout titled 'Battle of the Billionaire' against WWE owner Vince McMahon. In true billionaire style, they hired other wrestlers to fight on their behalf in the ring. However, towards the end, Trump grew fed up of his wrestler's tactics and pinned down Vince on the side along with a few punches. The billionaires stayed true to their bet as Trump got to shave Vince McMahon's head.

Apart from these cameos, Trump also featured in multiple pizza and burger commercials.

