Donald Trump calls news anchor 'a nasty person' amid sexual assault controversy

The former U.S. President seemed to lose his temper after CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins pressed him about the classified documents investigation that he is facing. Trump tried to move past the questions by blaming others and citing the Presidential Records Acts. However, Collins corrected Trump on both the claims about President Joe Biden boxes of classified documents in the Chinatown office and The Presidential Record Act. Here is everything to know about the same.

When the news anchor, Kaitlan Collins asked Donald Trump about the classified document investigation, the former U.S. President claimed that the Presidential Records Act allows the president to negotiate taking documents. However, Collins quickly rubbished the claim and said that the act does not mean that the president can take the documents with himself and negotiate, it solely says that documents are the property of the federal government.

Donald Trump then said that other former presidents like Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, and Barack Obama also took the classified documents with them from the White House. He also claimed that Joe Biden took more documents than anyone else. To this Kaitlan Collins answered that, “They took documents. When they realized they had documents, they turned them back over. The difference is that you waited to turn yours over, and it was a year and a half [long] effort that included a subpoena with those documents.”

Collins then again emphasized on the question and asked Trump why he took the classified documents with himself when he knew that the federal government was seeking them and had to subpoena him. After some back and forth Trump said, ‘Are you ready? Can I talk? Do you mind?’

Collins again pressed on for an answer to which Donald Trump replied, ‘It’s very simple that you’re a nasty person’ and then continued talking about Biden taking the classified documents.

