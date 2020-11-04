Donald Trump claims he’s won US Elections; Says if he doesn’t win it would be a ‘fraud on the American public’

Donald Trump recently claimed that he has already won the US Elections, and urged to stop counting votes now. The current US president also claimed that if he doesn’t win, it would be a “fraud on the American public.”

Donald Trump fully believes that he has won the 2020 presidential election already, even though millions of votes still have not been counted. The current President of the United States essentially gave a victory speech in the early hours of Wednesday morning (November 4) at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Trump basically said that he is the victor in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and North Carolina, where votes are still being counted. He said if he doesn’t win those states, it would be a “fraud on the American public.”

“This is an embarrassment to our country,” Trump said via CNBC TV. “We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election.” He added, “We want all voting to stop, we don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. It’s a very sad moment. We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned we already have won.”

Trump is making it seem like people are still voting, but what is happening is that states are just counting votes that were already cast during the legal voting period. The speech was made just hours after Trump falsely claimed that the Democrats are trying to steal the election.

