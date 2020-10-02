  1. Home
Donald Trump COVID 19 Positive: Hollywood stars urge fans to wear a mask after POTUS contracts Coronavirus

Donald Trump revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19. Following his diagnosis, several Hollywood stars urged fans to step out wearing a mask.
Donald Trump confirmed that he has contracted COVID-19. The US President, who seems to have a strained relationship with a mask, took to Twitter and confirmed that he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Coronavirus. "Tonight, 

@FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" he tweeted. The news of his diagnosis came hours after Hope Hicks, Trumps closest aide, tested positive for the virus. 

The news of his diagnoses led to all kinds of reactions. From shock to mockery, Twitter users did not stop themselves from expressing their reactions. Some celebrities revisited Trump's theory that COVID-19 is a hoax and asked the POTUS if his thoughts on the pandemic have changed. "Is it still a “Democrat hoax?” Are you still going to mock people for wearing masks? Are you sorry for lying to the American people for months? I ask these b/c I assume you’ll get the best taxpayer funded gov’t healthcare avail + genuinely hope you recover. But you owe us answers," One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush reacted. 

American author Padma Lakshmi shared Trump's tweet and said "Karma" before she quoted the political leader, "It is what it is." - Trump." 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette commented, "but... but... i thought it was a hoax, donald?" Meanwhile, Alyssa Milano urged fans to wear a mask. "As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy. Please wear a mask," she tweeted. 

Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson echoed a similar sentiment. "Reminder: Wear A Mask." Logan director James Mangold, who is also helming the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, said, "OH. MY. GOD". Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson tweeted, "2020 is Biblical af." Former Stranger Things star Shannon Purser said, “The fact that two most protected people in our country got COVID… like, they had every opportunity and resource needed to not get sick but science denial is a trip!”

 

