Donald Trump gets arrested on Stormy Daniels hush money scandal: Here’s what happened

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States was arrested by the New York court on Tuesday over the charges over the hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. As per the latest updates, Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges over the hush money paid to Daniels, in order to silence her from divulging details of their alleged affair, ahead of the 2016 US presidential elections. The reports of Donald Trump's arrest have totally shocked the entire world.

Donald Trump's arrest

As per the latest updates, Donald Trump was indicted on March 31, Thursday, and the charges were unsealed during the prosecution that was held on April 4, Tuesday. The 34 crime charges related to his alleged role in a scheme that directed hush money payments to two women, including porn star Stormy Daniels, before the 2016 US presidential elections.

The reports suggest that Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen facilitated payments to two women in order to keep them silent over their alleged affairs with the former US president. Along with the adult film star Stormy Daniels, ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal is also involved in the infamous scandal.