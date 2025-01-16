Donald Trump Inauguration: Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lee Greenwood, Carrie Underwood, And Others Set To Perform
Donald Trump's inauguration will see a star-studded lineup of country and pop superstars performing at the event.
The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee announced the performers who will take part in Donald Trump's inauguration. Performances are headlined by Carrie Underwood, Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lee Greenwood, and more. The weekend and Monday celebrations in Washington, D.C., will conclude with the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States.
Underwood, along with Kid Rock, the Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lee Greenwood, Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean, Gavin DeGraw, and Parker McCollum, complete the list of musicians who will be seen at the inauguration ceremony celebrating the new president.
Underwood, an eight-time Grammy winner, will sing America the Beautiful during the official ceremony Monday at the U.S. Capitol. Tenor Christopher Macchio is scheduled to perform the national anthem, with Greenwood offering a second number. The ceremony will also feature the Armed Forces Chorus and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club.
On Sunday, Greenwood will perform at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally at the Capital One Arena. Joining Greenwood on the program are Kid Rock, Cyrus, the Village People, and Liberty University's Praise Choir.
Official Inaugural balls are also held Monday night with performances by Rascal Flatts, Parker McCollum, and Gavin DeGraw. Aldean heads the lineup of the Liberty Ball, along with a special musical guest.
The committee co-chairs, Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler, called the events "a celebration of music, unity, and patriotism, ushering in America’s new Golden Age."
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, 2025.
