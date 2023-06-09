Donald Trump indicted over classified documents: Will it hamper his 2024 presidential run?

Donald Trump, 76, is facing seven charges, including the unauthorized retention of classified files, related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. While the specific charges have not been made public, they reportedly include conspiracy, false statements, obstruction of justice, and illegal retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act. This development comes as Trump actively campaigns for a return to the White House in 2024.

Trump's response and legal details

In a post on Truth Social, Trump proclaimed his innocence and revealed that he had been summoned to appear at a federal court in Miami, where he anticipated being arrested and informed of the charges against him. Expressing his disbelief that such circumstances could befall a former U.S. president, he described the situation as a dark day for the nation. Trump's attorney, Jim Trusty, confirmed that the former president had received details of the charges in a summons document.

Trump's indictment process and investigation

An indictment is a document that outlines the charges against an individual, ensuring that they are aware of the alleged criminal offenses. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has not publicly released the indictment, and they declined to comment on the matter. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for Mr. Trump's journey to the courthouse in Miami, with the Secret Service coordinating with local law enforcement.

The investigation into the classified documents case has been overseen by special prosecutor Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November. Last year, a search was conducted at Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, resulting in the seizure of approximately 11,000 documents, including around 100 marked as classified, some of which were labeled as top secret. Recent reports suggested that prosecutors had obtained an audio recording in which Mr. Trump acknowledged retaining a classified document after leaving the White House.

Legal experts have noted that the indictment will not hinder Mr. Trump's ability to run for the presidency again. Even if convicted in the documents' case, he can still seek office. Opinion polls currently position him as the frontrunner among Republican candidates for the 2024 White House race. As news of the indictment spread, prominent Republicans, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, voiced their support for Trump. However, opinions within the party varied, with some candidates condemning his alleged actions. Notably, Jack Smith, the special prosecutor overseeing the documents case, is also handling a separate investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, which Mr. Trump lost. The former president is set to face trial next year in New York for falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment to a porn star.

