Donald Trump introduces Lil Pump as ‘Little Pimp’ at US election rally; Bella Hadid calls the rapper a ‘loser’

Donald Trump recently forgot the name of his celebrity supporter Lil Pum, and instead introduced him as ‘Little Pimp’ at a Presidential rally. Bella Hadid also called ou the rapper for vouching for Trump.

Lil Pump revealed himself to be a Donald Trump supporter last week, and he made an appearance at a Trump rally just before election day. The 20-year-old rapper was invited on stage by Trump during a rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Monday night (November 2) in Grand Rapids, Mich. “I love your sound,” Trump said on stage. “I love your music. And speaking of sounds, music, and other things — one of the big superstars of the world — Little Pimp.” Trump then said, “There he is. How is it going? You wanna come up and say something? Come on, Little Pump.”

“Hello, everybody,” Lil Pump said on stage, not addressing Li. “How you guys feeling? I come here to say, Mr President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20, 20, 20. Don’t forget that.”

You can watch the full clip below:

Bella Hadid recently also called out the rapper Lil Pump for endorsing Donald Trump in the 2020 election. The 24-year-old model reposted a photo that the 20-year-old rapper posted on his Instagram account promoting Donald Trump. Bella is a Joe Biden supporter and has posted about her support of him in the past. Bella wrote, “This is so irresponsible. This kid is a loser.”

