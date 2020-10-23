Donald Trump & Joe Biden’s presidential debate: Mark Ruffalo, Kumail Nanjiani & more react to final face off

Donald Trump and Joe Biden recently participated in the last and final Presidential debate and celebrities had a lot to say about it. Scroll down to see the best reaction to the debate.

Given the current presidential elections in the USA, Donald Trump and Joe Biden faced off for their final US presidential debate in Nashville today. For the unversed, in recent days, Mr Trump has labelled his opponent a “criminal” and pressured US Attorney-General William Barr to open an investigation into him before the election.

After Presidential hopeful Biden and Trump’s heated argument, it is safe to say that the US citizens (including) had a lot to say about the speeches. So we picked out the best celebrity reaction to the debate-- which were *spoiler alert* mostly critical of Trump.

If I read anybody saying “Trump was Presidential” or about his new tone or how he was restrained I’m gonna walk into the exact middle of the forest and lay down until time and insects take me home. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 23, 2020

Biden sounds very clear, capable and focused. Trump sounds like...well, Trump. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 23, 2020

"I could raise so much money" says Trump who meant to say rubles. #Debate2020 — Ben Lee (@benleemusic) October 23, 2020

Stop talking and whining and release your Tax Returns! We all have to deal with the IRS. SHOW US! #Debates2020 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 23, 2020

Family Separation is an amoral stain on this country that will be remembered throughtout time. It was a heinous and cruel and evil policy and it continues to be an evil and cruel policy with over 520 kids who have lost their families. #Debates2020 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 23, 2020

"And we had a "good relationship" with Hitler before he invaded." Biden got them ZINGERS tonight ya'll#Debates2020 — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) October 23, 2020

