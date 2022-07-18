Donald Trump Jr remembers late mother Ivana Trump as he posts her and Donald Trump's 'legendary' commercial

Following the passing of his late mother Ivana Trump, Donal Trump Jr is remembering his mother alongside his father, the former US President Donald Trump. On Saturday, the eldest son of Ivana and Trump took to Instagram to honour the memory of his mother as he posted a throwback video which featured his mom and dad promoting a pizza brand in a commercial.

The 90s commercial saw the two exes come back together on screen to spin a hilarious twist on their divorce settlement as they promoted the stuffed-crust pizza. Ivana and Donald mocked their separation in the video as Trump said while adjusting his bow tie on his black tuxedo, "Do you really think this is the right thing for us to be doing Ivana?" Ex Mrs Trump replied to her estranged husband's question as she entered the frame wearing a gorgeous blue gown embellished with diamond jewellery, "What would people think?"

The ex-couple eluded to a much deeper conversation about their relationship until Ivana brought out the big guns and whipped out a box of pizza before they lept into major suspense as the two converse, "Let them talk," Trump declared. "It's wrong isn't it?" he questioned, to which Ivana replied, "But it feels so right." The ending snippet of the commercial further made fun of their divorce settlement as Ivana reached out to grab the last slice of pizza and Trump stopped her while he added, "Actually, you're only entitled to half," per People.

For the unversed, Ivana Trump passed away on Thursday at the age of 73 and son Donal Trump Jr recalled Ivana's iconic legacy as he posted the commercial and captioned his upload, "Legendary!!!"

ALSO READ Donald Trump left a secret note for Joe Biden in White House before leaving? Twitterati guesses what he wrote