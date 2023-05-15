Donald Trump leaves wife Melania Trump out of bizarre Mother's Day wish, netizens call him 'deranged'

Former US President Donald Trump posted a weird Mother's Day wish and decided to leave his wife and mother of his son Melania Trump out of it. Continue reading to know what the 76-year-old controversial figure wrote and how netizens reacted to it.

Donald Trump posts bizarre Mother's Day wish

Trump, who is known for his ridiculous statements and controversial remarks, made a Mother's Day post on Truth Social and his "wish" had no mention of his wife Melania Trump. "Happy Mother's Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives, and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country," he wrote on the platform.

"Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer, and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" he concluded his post. Netizens were appalled by Trump's uncanny post on the momentous occasion of Mother's Day and made their opinions known. Some even noted how he refused to acknowledge Melania, who is the mother of their 17-year-old son Barron Trump. The post currenlt has 10.8k retruths and 51.1k likes.

Donald Trump gets trolled for his Mother's Day post

One user wrote, "Just a reminder, MAGA land. Today Trump's Mother’s Day message made no mention of his late mother or the three mothers of his five children, including his present wife, Melania! Donald Trump is a freaking nightmare!" Another cursed, "Since Trump sent a horrible Mother's Day message on his fake Twitter today, allow me to say: F*ck Donald Trump and the woman who unleashed this evil on the planet."

A third wrote, "Nothing ruins Mother’s Day more than a deranged Mother’s Day tweet from Donald Trump on Truth Social." A fourth commented, "Imagine being Melania Trump this Mother's Day and having her husband, Donald Trump put 'Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country,' ahead of her. Trump literally wished his haters and perceived enemies a "Happy Mother's Day," but forgot to ever mention his wife and mother of his son."

While one user ranted, "Donald Trump's disgusting, vile, offensive comment on Truth Social, sarcastically & mockingly wishing a Happy Mother's Day to the mothers of 'radical leftists, Marxists & Communists' trying to 'destroy' America is just another example of how sick, deranged & perverted Trump is," another asked, "Donald Trump can't even post a positive comment to the Mother’s on Mothers Day and y'all want this man as your president? [point down emoji]." This isn't the first time he has used a day to post unrelated stuff about politics.

Trump has previously posted similar rants regarding "haters, losers, and radical crazies" on occasions like Easter and the 4th of July. After his Mother's Day post, Trump further proceeded with his flurry of political tirades and unwanted commentary. Some users even compared Trump's Mother's Day wish with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama's sweet posts on the annual occurrence.

