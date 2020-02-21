Donald Trump mocks Brad Pitt for his politically charged Oscars 2020 speech: I was never a big fan of his

In his latest speech at a rally, Donald Trump slammed Brad Pitt for his politically charged acceptance speech at Oscars 2020 and called him “Little Wise guy.” Read on to know more.

Brad Pitt stole the spotlight during this year’s award season with his remarkably witty and hilarious acceptance speeches. While the actor’s speeches were mostly about his personal life and relationship status, he decided to make a political joke at Oscars 2020. And while his fans found the speech funny, his remarks did not go down well with US President Donald Trump. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week, I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it — in the end, the adults do the right thing,” Pitt quipped while accepting his Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

While delivering a speech at a rally on January 20, Trump spoke about the actor and said he is not a fan of his work. Trump further jokingly called Pitt a “Little wise guy,” ComicBook reported. Pitt wasn’t the only one from the award ceremony who made it to Trump’s speech. Trump also slammed Oscars for giving the Best Picture Award to Parasite. The film made history earlier this month by becoming the first-ever foreign-language film to win Best Picture. In addition to this, the film also won an awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

While the world appreciated the Academy for recognising talent beyond boundaries and language barriers, Trump said he did not like Academy Awards this year. He then commented on the Best Film Award and said, “The winner is… a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about.” He continued to elaborate on the matter and said the country is dealing with a lot of issues when it comes to South Korea, especially with trade and giving the award to the film did not serve any purpose.

ALSO READ: Was Jennifer Aniston trying to make ex husband Brad Pitt jealous at Oscars 2020 after party? Find Out

Read More