Donald Trump Names Sylvester Stallone And Other Actors As ‘Ambassadors’ Of Hollywood; Details Inside

President-elect Donald Trump has come up with a few names who he refers to as the ambassadors of Hollywood. With a hope to make Hollywood stronger than ever, the soon-to-be-inaugurated Trump has named Sylvester Stallone and two other highly acclaimed male actors as the “special ambassadors.”

While naming the actor from Rocky Balboa, Donald Trump even went on to call Mel Gibson as well as the National Treasure actor Jon Voight for the following position, and as the three actors who he thinks will bring back business lost to “foreign countries.”

Taking to Truth Social, on January 16, 2025, Trump posted, “It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone as special ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California.”

He then went on to add that the three brilliant actors will “serve as special envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood,” which lost much of its business over the period of the last few years to foreign countries.

“BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” he continued, adding that these three talented actors will work as his eyes and ears, also mentioning that he will work on things that they suggest.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that even these newly appointed ambassadors had very little idea about the news. Per the director of Passion of Christ, he learned about the news at the same time when Donald Trump’s social media followers knew.

This highly intriguing announcement comes just four days before the grand inauguration of Trump, which will be held in Washington, D.C. For those unversed, all three actors, Stallone, Gibson, and Voight, have been vocal about supporting Trump in recent times. The Rambo: First Blood Part II actor also addressed Trump as the second George Washington.

