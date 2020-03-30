  1. Home
Donald Trump refuses to pay for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's security bills post their relocation to the US

Donald Trump is making it very clear that his administration will not pay for the security of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle post their relocation to the US.
7023 reads Mumbai Updated: March 30, 2020 03:36 am
The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has tweeted stating very clearly that his administration will not pay for the security of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle security amid their move to Los Angeles. The US President is making it very clear that his administration will not pay for the security of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. Donald Trump also writes in his tweets that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to pay for their security in the United States. The couple who stepped back from being senior royal members had moved to Vancouver Island in Canada.

Later on, the news reports also suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their way to Los Angeles. The royal fans are surely aware that Los Angeles is Meghan Markle's hometown. According to media reports, Prince Harry along with Meghan and son Archie are relocating to a home in Los Angeles, which is Meghan's home turf. Now, the US President Donald Trump has tweeted saying that the US will not be paying any security bills for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Check out Donald Trump's tweet:

Trump also mentions in his tweet that even though he is a great admirer and friend of the Queen and the United Kingdom, he is in no way paying for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security if they are reportedly planning to move to the United States. People Magazine has quoted a source who claims that the couple has indeed made the move to Los Angeles.

