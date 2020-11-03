Donald Trump SLAMS Joe Biden‘s celebrity support; Calls Lady Gaga ‘not too good’ & Jon Bon Jovi a ‘kiss a**’

Donald Trump recently threw shade at Presidential rival, Joe Biden, by calling out his celebrity endorsements. In a speech, Trump slammed pop cion Lady Gaga and even accused veteran Jon Bon Jovi by saying “Every time I see him, he kisses my a**.”

US President Donald Trump recently called out pop icon Lady Gaga. The 74-year-old President called out the 34-year-old Stupid Love singer during a rally ahead of Election Day on Monday (November 2) in Pennsylvania. Gaga was preparing to perform at opponent Joe Biden‘s rally later in the evening that day, which he called out during his speech to the crowd.

“Now he’s got, Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga. And Jon Bon Jovi? Every time I see him, he kisses my a**. ‘Oh, oh, Mr President,’” he said of Biden‘s celebrity endorsements.

In case you missed it, Joe Biden has gained endorsement from multiple celebrities over the past few months. Taylor Swift recently shared a video on Twitter to reveal her support. "Allow me to be the one-millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and your vote count, so if you haven’t voted yet, please do," she says in the clip shared online which ended with an artwork of Biden and US Vice President candidate Kamala Harris. Beyonce shared a boomerang video sporting a printed outfit and hat with a sticker reading "I voted" on it. She sported a mask with the words "Biden Harris" on it, conveying her support to the Democratic candidates. Ariana Grande also urged fans to cast their votes. "Florida, the race is close and we only have two days left to vote for @JoeBiden," the Positions hitmaker said.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and more bat for Joe Biden as they urge fans to vote at US Elections 2020

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×