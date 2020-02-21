Donald Trump SLAMS Oscars on Parasite’s best picture win; Says ‘We got enough problems with South Korea’

Donald Trump mocked Parasite’s Oscars 2020 best picture win and said the United States has problems with South Korea. Read on to know what he had to say.

While the world appreciated the Academy for recognising talent beyond boundaries and language barriers when they presented Parasite with Best Picture award at Oscars 2020, US President Donald Trump did not think it was a good idea. While delivering a speech at a rally on January 20, Trump mocked Oscars for the South Korean film’s historic win, Variety reported. He started by stating that he did not like Academy awards this year. He then commented on the best film award and said, “The winner is… a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about.”

The film made history earlier this month by becoming the first-ever foreign-language film to win Best Picture. In addition to this, the film also won an award for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. He continued to elaborate on the matter and said the country is dealing with a lot of issues when it comes to South Korea, especially with trade, and giving the award to the film did not serve any purpose.

Here are some pictures from Parasite's big night at Oscars 2020:

He further said he wants Gone With The Wind back, referring to the 1940 Best Picture winner. The critically acclaimed film revolves around slave plantation during the Civil War and was widely praised for its storyline that tried to explore a sensitive topic. During his speech, he also asserted that he was never a fan of Brad Pitt.

The actor jokingly referred to Trump's impeachment trial for blocking witness testimony in his Best Supporting Actor acceptance speech at Oscars. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week, I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it — in the end, the adults do the right thing,” he quipped during his speech.

