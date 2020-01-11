Donald Trump sympathises with Queen Elizabeth after Prince Harry & Meghan Markle drama: I think it's sad

US President Donald Trump felt that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial decision to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family was very sad. Trump felt it wasn't fair to Queen Elizabeth, who he considers as a great woman.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently wrote in a joint statement via Instagram and in the process, shocking the world. The Royal Family, in particular, were reported to be left devastated by the news. Queen Elizabeth put out a statement right after Harry and Meghan's announcement which had read as, "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

While it's being reported that the Queen has summoned for an emergency meeting to come to a quick resolution that works for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the entire world is divided over their stance about the controversial decision by Harry and Meghan. But one personality who feels remorse for Queen Elizabeth is US President Donald Trump. In an interview with Fox News for The Ingraham Angle, when Donald was asked if he had any advice to give to the Queen for tackling the 'rogue' royals, the US President revealed, "I think it's sad... I do. She's a great woman. She's never made a mistake if you look. She's had a flawless time."

Furthermore, when quizzed if Harry should go back and fix things with the Royal Family, Trump reasoned, "I don't want to get into the whole thing but I find... I have such respect for the Queen. I don't think this should be happening to her."

