Donald Trump takes a jibe at Meghan Markle and wishes Prince Harry 'luck' after Duchess urged fans to vote

Meghan Markle received flak from Donald Trump after she and Prince Harry urged fans to vote. Their recent speech hinted that the couple supports Democrat Joe Biden.

Donald Trump isn't fond of Meghan Markle and he's making sure she knows it. The President of the United States of America expressed his thoughts on the Duchess at a recent White House press briefing just days after Meghan Markle urged fans to vote. The former Suits actress and her husband, Prince Harry, made a rare appearance and delivered a motivational speech with the hope that fans would vote. The video message has been interpreted as a pro-Joe Biden speech.

Speaking at the briefing, Trump said, "I'm not a fan of hers." He then reached out to Harry to wish him "luck" because the POTUS feels he will need it. "And I would say this — and she probably has heard that — but I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s gonna need it.” These statements came after Meghan, in a video filmed for Time magazine, said that with just six weeks out from elections, these elections are important. "Every four years, we’re told the same thing, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do and you deserve to be heard," said Meghan, who recently moved to the US following the Megxit.

Harry joined Meghan in the video to say that it is a time to reflect and act. “This election I’m not going to be able to vote here in the US, but many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK my entire life. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” the Duke of Sussex said.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry set to be parents again? Duo is ‘excited for the next phase of their journey’

Share your comment ×