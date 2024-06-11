Donald Trump Thinks Taylor Swift Is ‘Unusually Beautiful’ But ‘Liberal’; Refers To Pop Icon In His Apprentice Book

Donald Trump finds Taylor Swift extremely attractive, as he mentions the pop icon in his Apprentice book. The former president recollects his reality star era in his book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass. This is not the first time Trump has mentioned Swift in his conversations, but in November 2023, the politician praised the Anti-Hero singer to the Variety editor-in-chief, Ramin Setoodeh.

While Trump thinks Swift is beautiful, he also thinks that the singer is a liberal. In 2016, the Midnights crooner was rumored to be a Republican before endorsing Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives in 2018.

What did Donald Trump say about Taylor Swift in his book?

In his interview with Ramin Setoodeh, Trump shared that he finds Swift quite attractive. The politician added, “I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually—unusually beautiful!”

During the 2018 elections, Swift, however, shared her opinions about politics on Instagram, where she said, “In the past, I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

Swift went on to add that she has and always will cast her vote based on the candidate who will protect human rights. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” said the pop icon.

Taylor Swift’s thoughts on politics

Swift vocalized her political thoughts in the documentary Miss Americana. Speaking of the 2016 presidential elections, the Grammy winner shared, “Back in the [2016] presidential election, I was in such a horrendous place that I wasn’t going to pop my head out.” She added, “These aren’t your dad’s celebrities, and these aren’t your dad’s Republicans... I need to be on the right side of history.”

In 2020, Swift chose to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris while targeting Trump for his alleged misguidance in the George Floyd case. As for the 2024 elections, the Blank Space singer has yet to announce her support.

