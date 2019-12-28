Donald Trump's cameo in Home Alone 2 gets edited out by Canada's CBC; US President REACTS

Donald Trump has some fierce words to say to Canada PM Justin Trudeau as it was recently revealed that the American President's cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York had been edited out by CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corp). Read below to know what Trump had to say on the same.

We all remember watching the now Christmas staple film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and hoping to be in Kevin McCallister's (played by Macaulay Culkin) shoes. While some of us may have forgotten, many remember Donald Trump making a cameo in the Chris Columbus directorial years before he became the President of the United States. The scene in question takes place at the Plaza Hotel, New York City, which was earlier owned by Trump and sees Kevin getting directions to the hotel lobby by the current US President.

Why are we mentioning the cameo now, you ask? Well, the scene was reportedly edited out by CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corp.) during a recent December broadcast. This angered Trump supporters, with his son Donald Trump Jr. referring to the movie as "pathetic" and "bias" on social media. Even Fox News' show Fox & Friends referred to the editing out as an example of "censorship" and anti-Trump "derangement." Trump too took to Twitter to tweet his reaction while taking a pot shot at Canada PM Justin Trudeau. "I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!," Trump tweeted and further quipped, "The movie will never be the same! (just kidding)."

However, according to CNN, CBC not only edited Donald Trump's cameo but multiple scenes as well to shorten the two-hour Christmas movie. The total duration cut from Home Alone 2 was eight minutes. The cuts were actually made in 2014 (As confirmed by CBC viewers' complaint tweets for cutting funny Kevin scenes from Home Alone 2), which is a year before Donald even started his presidential campaign (June 2015). This means that the Donald Trump edited cameo was not a political agenda as many claim it to be!

In a statement to CNN, CBC shared, "As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot," and added, "These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President."

We wonder what Mr. Trump has to say now!

