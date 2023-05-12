Donald Trump’s first media appearance: 5 key moments from his interview post sexual assault verdict

Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the verdict of his sexual assault lawsuit. American journalist and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll sued Trump for sexual assault, defamation, and battery. Trump was declared liable for paying her $5 million in damages after being found guilty. The former US president appeared at New Hampshire's St. Anselm College for a showdown with Kaitlan Collins. Read on to find out what happened at CNN’s unfiltered prime-time interview!

Trump claimed the elections were rigged

Donald Trump claimed that the 2020 elections were stolen from him. The first few questions that Kaiylan Collins asked the former President were about his refusal to accept his loss regarding the outcome of the 2022 elections. To which Trump replied, “I think that, when you look at that result and when you look at what happened during that election, unless you’re a very stupid person, you see what happens.” Trump also said that the elections were “rigged.”

He also admitted that he was “inclined” to pardon “many” rioters who were arrested for causing havoc on Jan. 6, 2021. Pro-Trump mobs attacked the capitol during the certification of President Biden. Donald also said that he did not owe an apology to Vice President Mike Pence, whose life was threatened by the mobs of Trump’s supporters.

Republican audience loved the show

The part of the audience that were Republicans rewarded Trump with positive reactions no matter what he said. They stifled Ms.Collins as she tried to point out facts to him while asking questions. Trump mocked the accusations of sexual assault that E. Jean Carrol made as she called it made up “hanky-panky in a dressing room”, and the audience responded with laughter. When he called Caroll a “wack job” the audience applauded the comment while laughing it off.

Team Biden kept tabs on Trump’s interview

Trump defended the events of January 6 while he called it a “beautiful day.” He described the overturning of Roe v. Wade as a “great victory.” He spoke about how the rich and famous people get their way and topped it off by commenting, “Women let you.” Trump’s controversial opinions were the match Biden’s team needed to spark a fire. As minuted after the interview ended Mr. Biden posted a tweet that read, “Do you want four more years of that?”

Trump avoided talking about the abortion ban

Trump appointed three of the court’s justices who overturned the Roe v. Wade last year. Trump had actively blamed abortion politics for the Republican's underperformance in the 2022 midterms. He has been treading the water carefully while avoiding talking about the federal abortion ban in the early months of his 2024 Presidential run. When he was asked if he supported a federal ban and at how many weeks? He limited his answer to “Getting rid of Roe v. Wade was an incredible thing for pro-life.” Ron DeSantis, who is Trump’s Republican rival, signed a six-week abortion ban in Florida. When asked about his opinion on the matter, Trump simply said, “I think he ought to relax and take it easy and think about the future.”

He evaded the question, not answering if he would sign the federal ban or not. He said he supported exemptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. “What I’ll do is negotiate so people are happy,” he commented.

Trump’s legal jeopardy

Trump dug his grave deeper when the topic of his possessing 300 individual classified documents was brought up. Collins and Trump got into a heated argument when she brought up the special counsel investigation. The classified documents were found at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, in his possession, when he left office. He addressed it saying, “I was there and I took what I took, and it gets declassified. I had every right to do it, I didn’t make a secret of it. You know, the boxes were stationed outside the White House; people were taking pictures of it.”

He made matters worse when he added, “I have the right to do whatever I want with them.” When asked about the call he had with Georgia’s secretary of state where he stated that he was trying to “find” enough votes to win, he responded, “I didn’t ask him to find anything.”

American Journalist E. Jean Carroll sued Donald Trump for defamation, sexual assault, and battery. Trump was found liable for $5 million dollars in damages. Trump served as President from 2017 to 2021. Joe Biden was elected in 2021.

