Donald Trump's indictment speech: Where and how to watch, time, date, and other details

After a New York jury voted to indict him over payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump became the first former US president to face criminal charges. The 76-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of business fraud after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week. Continue reading to know more about where and how to watch his indictment speech as well as other details.

When is Donald Trump's indictment speech?

Trump will be giving his indictment speech live from Mar-a-Lago on, Tuesday, April 4. After his appearance at the Manhattan court, he flew back to Florida to deliver his remarks about the indictment and his thoughts on the incident. The controversial politician is will be delivering his remarks at 8:15 pm ET from the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

How to watch Donald Trump's indictment speech?

There are plenty of options to watch Trump's post-arraignment speech. Many networks and news channels including The Washington Post, CNBC, PBS, and Fox Business will be live-streaming the Republican's indictment speech. C-SPAN will also be broadcasting the speech on its television channel, website as well as its radio station.

"Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!" Trump posted on his Truth Social account before making his appearance at the court. Four hours later, he posted, "Alvin Bragg shut down New York City, brought in 38,000 NYPD officers, and will spend an estimated $200,000,000 of NYC funds, for a totally legal $130,000 NDA. On top of all that, the 9th Circuit Court just awarded me $122,000 — over the $500,000 already awarded, from Stormy “Horseface” Daniels!"

He followed it up with another post informing people about his whereabouts as well as thoughts regarding the hearing, "Just lifted off for Palm Beach, Florida. Will be delivering remarks tonight at Mar-a-Lago at 8:15 P.M., EASTERN. The hearing was shocking to many in that they had no 'surprises,' and therefore, no case. Virtually every legal pundit has said that there is no case here. There was nothing done illegally!"

Trump's indictment has not deterred his plans in the slightest as he still plans to run for the office for a second term in 2024. A source told Reuters that the former President will focus on what he feels is his political persecution and "the political weaponization of the justice system to manipulate an election."