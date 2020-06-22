  1. Home
Donald Trump's Tulsa rally gets sabotaged by K pop fans and TikTok users through fake ticket registrations

K-Pop fans and TikTok users have recently disrupted US President Donald Trump's Tulsa rally by registering thousands of fake tickets. Read on for further details.
US President Donald Trump recently attended a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma only to find only a limited number of people there. The stadium with a capacity of almost 19,000 people was a witness to numerous empty seats, something that has caught everyone’s attention now. The shocking part here is that this has happened despite claims being made that almost a million people have registered tickets for attending the rally. However, the reason behind this has become pretty clear now.

As per media reports, the disruption in the rally happened as a result of a joint plan made by K-Pop fans and TikTok users to sabotage it. Reportedly, many of them registered for thousands of fake tickets as a part of their undercover campaign. As per a report by Vogue, the K-Pop fans have derailed the event in defiance of white supremacy and to extend their support to the Black Lives Matter movement that has been going on for some time.

Earlier, the popular Korean band BTS had openly shown its support to the movement which sprang up after the death of George Floyd in police custody. Meanwhile, this effort made on the part of K-Pop fans and TikTok users has been appreciated by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York congresswoman. This is not the first time that K-Pop fans have done silent campaigns of the same sort. A few days earlier, they made efforts and were able to sabotage the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag on Twitter by posting anti-racist messages and sharing images of musicians. 

