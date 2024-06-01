‘Done With A Lot Of Love': Robert De Niro Reveals What Attracted Him To Be Part Of Ezra

Robert De Niro, the acclaimed actor is back in cinemas with his recent release, titled Ezra. Ezra is an American comedy-drama film directed by Tony Goldwyn and follows the storyline of a father and his struggles to raise an autistic kid. Talking about his reasons to be a part of the film, De Niro shared that having an autistic kid himself drew him closer to the script, as an attempt to destigmatize the notions around Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Robert De Niro addresses his reasons to be a part of Ezra

The storyline of Ezra revolves around a stand-up comedian named Max Brandel, played by Bobby Cannavale, who struggles to co-parent his son, Ezra, with his ex-wife, Jenna. Amidst the spiral of difficulties and apprehensions about his son’s future, Max decided to embark on a cross-country road trip with Ezra. The film was inspired by the life of its writer, Tony Spiridakis, and his experience of raising a child with autism.

Robert De Niro plays the role of Stan, Max's father and Ezra's grandfather. During the premiere of the film in New York, De Niro stated that he was intrinsically moved to undertake this project. De Niro too has a kid with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Elliot De Niro, and he felt that there were certain things that needed to be addressed through the film around the disorder.

“I had certain things about it that I thought should be addressed. Everybody is well-intentioned, coming from a real place. It was done with a lot of love and a lot of hard work,” De Niro stated, as retrieved via Variety.

Ezra’s writer, Tony Spiridakis, shared his motivation to write this film

Talking about what motivated him to write the film, Ezra’s writer, Tony Spiridakis revealed that he started writing about autism after realizing he was not well informed about the disorder, and faced severe hardships in raising his child with spectrum disorder. “I realized I didn’t know anything about autism, I thought I gotta write this down. Because of the lack of understanding that I had, I kept thinking, every day was a surprise,” Spiridakis remarked.

Spiridakis further accepted the fact that he made numerous mistakes during his parental journey. This realization of mistakes motivated him to pen down a film that proved how wrong he was as a father in concern for his autistic son.

Spiridakis added, “I made so many mistakes as a father, I wanted to show warts and all — the mistakes of being a father of an autistic child because I held on tight, I loved my son, and my son showed me with his wonderful spirit a way out of it, and that was a beautiful thing. So I thought it would make a good movie to see a father be that wrong.”

The film’s cast included William Fitzgerald, Rose Byrne, Claire Danes, Scott Foley, Bellamy Young, Dianna Agron, Peter Friedman, Peter Gallagher, Asher Grodman and Odelya Halevi. The movie was released on May 31, 2024, as an attempt to destigmatize autism and present an overwhelming story about a father’s intricate love for his child.

