Donna Marie breaks the Guinness World Record for playing the same Broadway character for the longest time

Donna Marie Asbury holds a Guinness World Record for playing the same Broadway character for the longest time.

Donna Marie Asbury has recently made her way to the Guinness Books of World Record for playing the same Broadway character for the longest tenure. The actress has played the same character in the Broadway revival of Chicago for longer than anyone else has. Playing the role of June, the actress has spanned her 20 years featuring in Chicago. She joined the cast of Broadway production in March 1999 and left on June 3, 2019.

For the uninitiated, June is the Cell Block Tango killer who is known for saying the popular line, "He ran into my knife 10 times!" in Chicago. She made her Broadway debut at age 11 in the revival of Gypsy starring Angela Lansbury. Next, she played Terry Turner in the Stephen Sondheim/Harold Prince in Merrily We Roll Along and Eva Peron in the national tour of Evita. "Well on the one year anniversary of leaving Chicago The Musical, I am now in the Guinness Book of World Records!!!" Donna Marie Asbury announced on Instagram. "I'm so grateful and blessed," she added.

"I couldn’t have imagined a better exit when I left the show. We started the [Guinness] submission process in July of 2019. They have to be very thorough. Walter Bobbie and Barry Weissler sent letters! This June 3 was a bittersweet day for me anyway with everything going on in the world. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I have the right to feel any happiness right now.’ But at 7:30 in the morning, my husband said, ‘Check your email!’ I went between giggling and tearing up. It’s a neat thing," Donna Marie Asbury expressed her happiness on finding out about her Guinness World Record.

Also Read: Broadway theatres to remain closed until June because of the Coronavirus pandemic

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×