Kanye West is again facing copyright issues for using edited samples without permission. And, this time it's from late singer Donna Flower's track. Read on to know more in detail.

Donna Flower's Estate called out Kanye West for alleged Copyright Infringement

Kanye West is accused of interpolating Donna Summer's 1977 hit 'I Feel Love' in his new track 'Good (Don’t Die)' from the album Vultures. The 'Heartless' singers' title track 'Oh, I’m alive, I’m alive, I’m alive, I’m alive' allegedly shares the same melody of 'I Feel Love' song.

The late singer's estate called out Ye on Saturday (Feb 10), stating that he was previously denied permission to use the song but still proceeded to use it. Flower's official Instagram story read, "Kanye West...asked permission to use Donna Summer's song I Feel Love, he was denied...he changed the words, had someone re-sing [sic] it or used AI but it's I Feel Love...copyright infringement!!!"

The account also tagged West's collaborator Ty Dolla Sign, Warner Chappell Music, and Universal Music Group. Sharon Osbourne was also tagged below, who earlier accused the I Wonder singer of using an unauthorized sample of her husband's live version.

Sharon Osbourne accused Kanye West of using her husband's sample

The rock legend Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon aired a claim saying that Kanye used a live version of Black Sabbath's War Pigs in Vutures, even after they denied permission.

Previously, Ozzy tweeted on X that he denied West to use sample because of his past antisemitic comments which have caused "untold heartache to many," while Sharon tweeted this Saturday saying, “The Osbourne family have never wanted any association with Kanye West. He is an anti-Semitic fool who spews his rhetoric out into the world, Kanye you f—ed with the wrong dude this time. Sincerely, Sharon Osbourne.”

Earlier Sharon also told TMZ that “Kanye fucked with the wrong Jew this time,” and calling him a "disrespectful antisemite” who “represents hate.”

This isn't the first time Kanye has used songs without permission. Last year, he settled a dispute over another song. The Osbournes have told Kanye to stop, and Donna Summer's estate might do the same. Kanye and his collaborator Ty Dolla Sign haven't responded to the accusations yet.

