Donnie Brasco actress Anne Heche suffers critical burns after reportedly crashing her car into LA home

On Friday, TMZ reported that Anne Heche was rescued from a flaming car and rushed to a hospital in an ambulance. The actress was critically injured in a car crash in LA. As per ET, the 53-year-old actress' vehicle collided with a residence though the public information officer refused to identify the driver, the car or give away the hospital of the injured.

The LAPD revealed that the vehicle caught on fire and the driver had to be transferred to a medical facility. Adding to the report was the Los Angeles Fire Department who revealed that the vehicle struck and came to a halt in a two-story home and caused structural damage as well as erupted in flames prior to the arrival of the fire department. LAFD also disclosed that a total of 59 firefighters worked for 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the blazing flames. Amid all the chaos, the firefighters also rescued a woman from the vehicle.

According to TMZ's witness sightings, the female was aboard a blue Mini Cooper before she crashed into the garage of an apartment complex. They continued that while the residents of the complex tried to help out the lady in the car, she instead of coming out of the vehicle decided to speed up and reverse. Per the outlet, shortly after Heche rammed into a nearby home which led to the big fire that engulfed the house. Heche has reportedly suffered severe burns and is currently intubated in the hospital but is expected to live. The cause of the crash and Heche's state is unclear at the moment.

