Donnie Yen makes directorial return with Chinese action film Sakra, WATCH trailer

Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen has starred in various films throughout his career but it's been almost two decades since the action legend stepped into his directorial shoes. The 2004 action-comedy Protégé de la Rose Noire, aka Black Rose Academy, was the last time he directed a film and fans have been waiting to see him back in action behind the camera.

The wait is over as Yen makes his directorial return with his upcoming action wuxia film Sakra. The 59-year-old was last seen in Keanu Reeves starrer neo-noir action thriller John Wick: Chapter 4. Yen's latest directorial offering, which is also directed by Kam Ka Wai, is a Chinese action epic. Continue reading to know more about the upcoming flick.

What is Sakra about and when is it releasing?

Sakra revolves around Qiao Feng, a specialist and leader of a band of martial artists, who is wrongfully accused of murdering his own parents and exiled. Feng, played by Donnie Yen, then leaves in search of answers so he can find out who the actual murderer is. Set in China, in 1100 AD, Sakra is an adaptation of the wuxia novel Demi-Gods And Semi-Devils by Louis Cha and will be released on April 14, 2023, for the North American audience.

Yen, who is known for his action, can be seen at his confident best as he performs stunts in the film, taking on several enemies at once. His clean combat skills are not the only thing he shows off in the film. Yen's character also has strong elemental powers and he can be seen commanding the wind to blast off his enemies and send blows their way.

Sakra also stars Chen Yuqi, Cya Liu, Ray Lui, Tsui Siu Ming Wai Ying Hung, Wu Yue, Cheung Siu Fai, Wong Kwan Hing, Du Yuming, and Lui Leung. Veteran action directors Kenji Tanigaki and Yan Hua helped choreograph the action in the film along with Yen's own action team. Wong Jing has co-produced the film with Yen, and the writing team includes Sheng Lingzhi, Zhu Wei, He Ben, Chen Li, Shen Lejing, and Xu Yifan. Sakra will also be digitally available on April 18, 2023.