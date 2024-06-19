'Don't Discredit People': Ashley Benson Shuts Down Ozempic Usage Claims; Says She Worked Hard To 'Body Back' After Pregnancy

Actress Ashley Benson shut down rumors about her taking Ozempic, which erupted when she posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram. Benson, who gave birth to her daughter earlier this February, stylishly posed while she took the photo, donning a cap, shades, and a candid fit, captioning the post “My fav hat.” But the post started a slew of comments about Benson’s postpartum body, with a section of users accusing her of Ozempic usage.

Ashley Benson slams Ozempic speculations

The Pretty Little Liars alum was not taking any of the accusations online. Hence, she took a screenshot of the comments that were under her post, one of which declared “How is she just pregnant,” and wrote a heartfelt text to address all the responses. “Comments like this are so funny to me,” wrote the actress accompanying the screenshot. “I know a lot of people take Ozempic and that's totally fine. To each their own. But don't discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I've done with mine,” she wrote.

She then revealed that working out and exercising had helped her feel confident after such a big change in her life. “Getting back to work forced me to focus on my health and working out and I wanted to feel confident and good about myself. And again couldn't do this without my @melissawoodtepperberg app,” she further wrote, additionally giving a shout-out to the namely health app.

The use of Ozempic as a weight loss drug has been much talked about in the modern-day online discourse. Originally used for Type 2 Diabetes treatment, it has been propelled as the miraculous solution to weight loss by online influencers and several celebrities. As per a report by The New York Times, #Ozempic has been viewed over 273 million times on TikTok alone.

Ashley Benson celebrated husband on Father's Day

Benson and her husband Brandon Davis welcomed their daughter on Feb. 29. It was only three months prior that the actress had been spotted with a baby bump, and the news of her and Davis tying the knot went public. “I just wanted to just let that ride out and see where life takes me. Which ironically is when I connected with Brandon,” said the actress in one of her interviews, revealing how she felt like she knew Davis in an instant after the two met.

Benson acknowledged her husband’s newfound fatherhood on Father’s Day this year. Taking to Instagram, she posted a photo of Davis holding their daughter, thanking him for never leaving her side all throughout her pregnancy. She then concluded, saying that Davis makes the best dad their daughter could have.

