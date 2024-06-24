‘Don’t Do That, That’s Dangerous’: Ben Affleck Loses Cool Over Paparazzi Distraction

On Sunday, Ben Affleck got angry outside his house when the paparazzi would not stop taking pictures of him. He was suddenly stopped by the flashes from cameras, which blinded him. Then he reversed back, opened the door, and faced the photographers.

The paparazzi confrontation

In TMZ’s video, which was posted online, Affleck appeared visibly upset. He warned them about how dangerous their behavior was. “Listen, man, you’re going to get me in an accident,” he told one of them.

“Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway.” He also emphasized how risky they were being to themselves. “Don’t do that. That’s dangerous. You don’t even know if that’s me. You could cause an accident.”

Another photographer again took his photos as he got back in his car. The actor voiced his frustration once more due to this fact.

He added that the situation was extremely dangerous for her daughter, considering what was happening with him at that time: “If you flash your lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?”

Jennifer Lopez's solo trip

Unfortunately, Jennifer Lopez, 54, did not witness this incident since she was away on a solo trip to Europe across Italy, where she enjoyed a boat ride and took selfies in a $99 swimsuit. She also attended France’s Vogue World show thereafter.

Meanwhile, without his wedding ring and reportedly spending time with eighteen-year-old daughter Violet, Ben Affleck has been seen around different places, including Brentwood, where he resides at a rental home.

They have put up their Beverly Hills estate, bought at $60m last month, for sale according to those familiar with the deal who stated Ben found it too far from his children while Jennifer thought it was too big.

Ongoing marital struggles

The couple seems to have issues in their marriage, with Lopez living at their Bel Air mansion while Affleck has been cooped up in a rental property in Brentwood, California.

There’s speculation that now Affleck recognizes it’s not going to work between them. To clarify how he looks at the time they spent together, one source defined Ben Affleck’s view of their relationship as a fever dream.

Affleck and Lopez have been trying to hold things together while their relationship is publicly scrutinized, especially since they both have kids from previous marriages.

