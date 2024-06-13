‘Don't Ever Get On A Dirt Bike’: Nina Dobrev Opens Up About Biking Accident Amid Recovery

Nina Dobrev has opened up about her terrifying bike accident, in which she suffered severe injuries such as a fractured knee, ACL repair, and meniscus damage. Speaking on The Talk, the 35-year-old actress revealed that it was her first time dirt biking, a decision that turned out to be a nightmare she wasn't expecting.

Nina Dobrev opens up about her bike accident and injuries

During her appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Talk, Nina Dobrev discussed the incident that resulted in her prolonged recovery. "I was dirt biking for the first time, and it did not go well," she admitted. The actress continued, "I don't recommend it, guys. It's okay, I learned a lesson, don't ever get on a dirt bike."

Dobrev explained that during the disastrous ride, she lost control of the bike while attempting a wheelie, resulting in what she called a whisky throttle. Fortunately, the bike did not fall on her, which doctors warned could have been far worse. However, after landing awkwardly on one leg, her knee snapped under the impact, necessitating immediate medical attention and surgery.

Nina's road to recovery

For more than two months, Dobrev has been largely confined to her home following the accident. She admitted that her recent appearance on The Talk was her first outing since the incident.

"I had knee surgery; I got a giant brace. I can't really walk on my own yet," she admitted. Her daily routine now consists of physical therapy, cuddling her beloved pets, and catching up on her favorite TV shows such as Fargo.

"Cuddle puddle is my life these days," Dobrev joked, sharing her current focus on rest and self-care. She mentioned she remains optimistic and grateful for the opportunity to engage in activities such as binge-watching TV shows and spending quality time with her pets.

Nina expresses gratitude for support and entertainment

Reflecting on her recovery, Dobrev thanked her boyfriend, Shaun White, for his support throughout the ordeal. She jokingly referred to him as her "live entertainment," implying that when stuck at home, one can either watch TV or enjoy live performances, such as White dancing in a nostalgic Vampire Diaries sweater.

The actress had previously shared details about her recovery process on social media, with updates documenting her journey from the initial accident to her hospital stay and subsequent rehabilitation.

Her Instagram post on May 20 featured two contrasting images: one of her smiling beside a bicycle and the other of her lying in a hospital bed, showing the difference between her pre- and post-accident experiences.

