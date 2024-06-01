'Don't Ever Let Me Do This Again': Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Close Bond With Her Divorce Lawyer

A decade of knowing and two divorces later, Kim Kardashian and her divorce lawyer have seemed to develop a bond much tighter. The reality star recently made a candid revelation about her lawyer in the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Offering a sliver of her prolonged working relationship with Laura Wasser, Kardashian shared a hilarious instance that chronicled her divorces throughout the years. Ironically, the mother of four spoke of relying on Laura to keep her from going down the same road time and again.

Kim Kardashian shares hilarious anecdote about her divorce lawyer

Kim Kardashian, 43, was midst of the conversation of leading a potential solo series playing the world’s “best, most expensive divorce lawyer” with American Horror Story producer Ryan Murphy when she let slip the fun memory with her California-based attorney Laura Wasser.

Allowing an insight into their relationship with Laura, the SKIMS founder recalled in the May 30 episode, "I mean there's even so many fun moments with like Laura and I where I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!' Then the next [divorce], she would be like 'Hi, you reminded me last time, don't ever let you do this again.'" Kim further quipped saying she found Wasser very "funny."

Laura Wasser, 56, is well-established among celebrities and specializes in California Family Law. Her clients include big names like Johnny Depp and Kim Kardashian, assisting the latter with two of her three divorces.

Wasser graduated with a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley, per the official website of Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. Her Instagram bio reads her as the chief of divorce evolution at Divorce.com.

Kim Kardashian to lead series inspired by her past divorces

The Kardashians star recently made her American Horror Story debut as publicist Siobhan Walsh alongside star Emma Roberts. The AHS: Delicate stint left creator Ryan Murphy impressed by Kim’s acting finesse. Therefore, appearing in the latest episode of the Hulu reality show, Murphy pitched her a show of her own. And better, it would portray her as a high-power divorce lawyer, seemingly inspired by Kim’s past marriages, and leads an all-female law firm.

The reality star found the idea very “on-brand” and was interested in working with Murphy. However, the switch from reality to scripted isn’t coming right away because Kardashian revealed that for now she is all packed up. But given her interest in law, and the show aligning with her real life, the chances of Murphy’s Kim Kardashian-led series materializing are high.

Before Kim Kardashian’s 2022 divorce from R&B mogul Kanye West, she was married two times. Her first husband was Grammy-winning music producer Damon Thomas. After filing for divorce in 2000, the reality star moved on with NBA player Kris Humphries but eventually got another divorce in 2013. Her marriage with Humphries reportedly lasted only 72 days. Whereas, Kim-Kanye's infamous divorce was highly televised in a 2023 Max series called Kim vs. Kanye. It is unclear which of the two divorces Laura Wasser helped Kardashian through.

The Kardashians air every Thursday at 9 a.m. PT on Hulu.

