‘Don’t give up just yet’: How John Krasinski’s mother motivated him when he wanted to quit acting

John Krasinski, known for his roles in The Office and Jack Ryan, almost left his acting career before achieving stardom. Despite his impressive credits, his journey in the entertainment industry faced an important moment where he was about to quit acting but kept trying because of his mother's advice.

The turning point for John Krasinski at the National Theater Institute

John Krasinski's life took a different path thanks to the National Theater Institute. Initially set on becoming an English teacher, when Krasinski visited the institute he was convinced to pursue his newfound passion. John said "I was leaving that theater school I told you. truly my mom picked me up at the theater school after 16 weeks or something, and as soon as the driveway left, I said I’m going to New York and be an actor.” He continued “And my Mom paused for probably half a second. My Mom said, ‘The only thing I ask you is in two and a half, three years, if you don’t have any sense this is going to happen, if you don’t get a nibble or bite in two years, you have to make my one promise. you have to pull yourself out. because as your mother, you can’t ask me to give up on your dreams.’ I said. ‘that’s so profound, and, yes, fair.’

John Krasinski's mother's support

Krasinski shared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," recalling how his mother supported him when he almost gave up. He said, "Two years later I said, ‘I’m out. This is terrible. It’s so scary. This is the worst. Waiting tables, not as fun as they say.’ She said, ‘It’s September. wait it out. wait until the end of the year. don’t give up just yet.’ I was telling her to come get me.”

Just three weeks later, he landed the role that would define his career – "The Office." He fondly credits his mother for her unwavering support.

