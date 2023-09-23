'Don't go there — just don't': When Tom Holland and Zendaya were warned to avoid 'dating' amidst Spider-Man shoots

In the world of Hollywood, on-screen romances often spill over into real life, creating headlines and fan frenzy. However, it seems that not everyone in the industry encourages such off-screen relationships. Amy Pascal, the producer behind the "Spider-Man" franchise, recently revealed that she cautioned Tom Holland and Zendaya against pursuing a real-life romance when they were cast as Peter Parker and MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Amy Pascal's advice

Amy Pascal, a former Sony executive and producer of the Spider-Man series, didn't hold back when it came to advising her actors. She disclosed in an interview with The New York Times that she took both Tom Holland and Zendaya aside separately when they were first cast and gave them a stern "lecture" on the topic of dating each other in real life. She urged them, "Don't go there — just don't. Try not to."

Pascal's counsel didn't stop with Tom and Zendaya; she revealed that she had offered similar advice to previous Spider-Man co-stars, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who starred in The Amazing Spider-Man movies. Pascal's concern was that real-life romances could complicate matters on set.

Past spider man romances

The history of real-life romances among Spider-Man co-stars is an interesting one. In Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, who portrayed Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, had a brief romance while working on the first film. Raimi later expressed his concerns about their chemistry after their breakup but noted that it didn't affect their performances.

Similarly, when Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were cast as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man reboot, their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life relationship. Garfield was ecstatic when Stone was cast and cherished the moments they shared on and off the set.

However, just like Tobey and Kirsten, Andrew and Emma's romance came to an end after the release of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2015. Despite the breakup, Garfield continued to support Stone as an artist and expressed his admiration for her.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship

Tom Holland, the latest actor to don the Spidey suit, met Zendaya during her screen test for the role of MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Although they denied romance rumors for years, their relationship took a turn in July when they were photographed kissing in a car.

In a GQ cover story, Holland expressed how the invasion of their privacy was a downside of their fame, as paparazzi captured their intimate moments. Zendaya also emphasized the sanctity of their love and the desire to keep it private and personal.

