'Don’t have anymore contact with her': Cailtyn Jenner reveals 'never' talking to Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner, 73, spoke about her relationship with her ex-wife Kris Jenner, 67, and her children during an interview on the UK talk show This Morning. Caitlyn, who was married to Kris from 1991 to 2015, revealed that she no longer communicates with her ex-wife and that any contact is primarily through her manager. Read on to know what Caitlyn said.

Caitlyn Jenner revealed about talking with ex-wife Kris and children

Caitlyn shared, “Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it’s sad, if there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her.” Caitlyn also discussed her bond with her children, she explained, “When you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others,” she further continued, “Through that side of the family (Kardashians), I certainly see them. We do this, we do that. I’m much closer to the Jenner side, with Brandon and Brody and my son, Burt, my daughter Casey…but, yeah, Kris…I really don’t have anymore contact with her.” It's kind of sad because we went through a lot."

Caitlyn's appearance on This Morning was to promote her upcoming three-part documentary series, House Of Kardashian. The series will feature unseen archival footage and testimonials from the family's inner circle. Caitlyn expressed that she wanted to participate in the series to protect her family's image and emphasize her love and pride in her children's accomplishments.

“I’m a parent, I love my children,” she stated.‘You kind of know the Kardashian side plus a little bit of the Jenner side with Kendall and Kylie, but I think a lot of times in the media, you get totally misrepresented, I wanted to do it just to say, first of all, how much I love my kids, and second of all, how proud I am of them and what they’ve been able to accomplish in their life. I mean, it is an absolutely amazing story of accomplishment.”

House of Kardashian is scheduled to premiere on Sky Documentaries and NOW streaming service on October 8.

About Caitlyn and Kris Jenner's relationship

Caitlyn was married to Kris for 22 years before their divorce in 2015, which was the same year she publicly came out as transgender. They share two children together, Kendall and Kylie, and Caitlyn also served as a stepfather to Kris's children from her previous marriage to Robert Kardashian.

