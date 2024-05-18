Don't Judge Me For This': Jelly Roll Reveals He Only Wears New Socks One Time

Jelly Roll took everyone by surprise as he confessed his weird habit of only wearing a new pair of socks every time. Roll revealed that he buys socks in bulk and never repeats a single pair after he has used it once as he tried to reason his irrational habit. The singer has been on the rise and even managed to bag Grammy nominations this year. Recently he managed to get 4 nominations for the 2024 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

What is Jelly Roll’s most frivolous habit?

Before Rolls took his ACM Award, he opened up about his peculiar dressing habits with Audacy , as he shared intricate details about his dressing habits. He shared, “Don’t judge me for this, y’all. I promise I grew up very humble, but I only wear socks once. I buy socks in bulk… It’s the most frivolous thing I’ve done with my success.”

The American singer and rapper further tried to rationalize his quirky habit by claiming that he can not afford to have stinky feet especially because he is fat. He added, "I'm sorry, I hope I didn't let nobody down with that but when you're fat, you can't have stinky feet too, so you gotta have fresh socks!"

Jelly Roll opens up about receiving 4 nominations for the 2024 ACM Awards

Roll’s happiness could be hardly hidden as rejoiced at the fact that he managed to bag 4 nominations for this year’s ACM Awards. This year’s nominations make it the first time that Roll ever got nominated by the ACM Awards. The singer received some major nominations under the categories of Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Event of the Year. Talking about his remarkable nominations, Roll shared his excitement as he drew parallels with Billy Ray Cyrus.

He stated, as retrieved via Audacy , “My first thought was, ‘You've been nominated four times, what could I have done that justified four nominations?!' The Entertainer of the Year [nomination], that’s crazy talk… I just couldn’t wrap my head around being nominated four times. Before I even saw what the four noms were, I saw the stat that it was the first time someone went from zero nominations to EOTY nominations since Billy Ray Cyrus in 1993.”

Though the singer could only manage to get only 1 award under his name, getting 4 nominations from ACM Awards that too for the category of the Entertainer of the Year is surely a big feat on its own. Roll also delivered a memorable performance on the song, Liar, at the 2024 ACM Awards.

