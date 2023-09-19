'Don't know how the f*** you have never been to a fast food restaurant': When Khloe Kardashian was surprised as Kris Jenner took out USD 300 at the billing

In the latest episode of 'The Kardashians,' Khloé Kardashian found herself in a hilarious situation with her mother, Kris Jenner. During a girls' trip to Las Vegas gone awry, the Kardashian-Jenner clan ended up at the iconic In-N-Out fast food joint in Los Angeles. What happened next left Khloé bewildered and Kris the subject of some good-natured ribbing.

Khole's fast food fiasco

As the family placed their orders at In-N-Out, it was Kris Jenner who stepped up to pay the bill. What transpired next had Khloé Kardashian in stitches. She exclaimed, "I don’t know how the f—k you have never been to a fast food restaurant. We don’t need hundreds of dollars." Apparently, Kris handed over several hundred-dollar bills to Khloé to cover their meal expenses.

Khloé couldn't contain her surprise and shared her thoughts with the cameras. "My mom gave me $100 to pay for cheeseburgers. She tried to give me $300 — I don’t think she realized how much fast food restaurants are," she said with a laugh.

The Kardashians and viral food moments

This isn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenner family has made headlines for their food-related antics on their hit show. In a previous season, Kim Kardashian raised eyebrows during a dinner in Milan when she questioned the difference between tortellini and ravioli. She even asked if the restaurant had anything other than spaghetti, opting for penne instead.

In a confessional, Kim clarified her dietary approach, describing herself as a "flexitarian," someone who alternates between vegan and non-vegan diets. She humorously summed it up with a "YOLO" (You Only Live Once).

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner found herself in a cucumber-cutting conundrum in a May 2022 episode. Her unconventional cucumber-cutting technique became a viral sensation. In a subsequent press event, Kendall admitted her cucumber-cutting skills needed improvement and sought advice from a chef.

Khloé, in her candid style, disclosed Kendall's reaction to the viral moment, saying that Kendall was less than thrilled about it. Khloé even offered to teach her sister how to cut a cucumber properly.

