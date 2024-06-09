'Don't Know If I'm Ready': Shay Mitchell Reveals If She Will Watch Pretty Little Liars Again

Shay Mitchell is known for her role as Emily Fields in the hit show Pretty Little Liars which aired from 2010 to 2017. However, she is not in a hurry to watch it again anytime soon. Mitchell, who is a mother to two daughters, 4-year-old Atlas, and 2-year-old Rome recently in an interview shared whether she will allow her daughters to watch the show as and when they grow up.

For the unversed, Pretty Little Liars featured a cast including Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Sasha Pieterse, and Ian Harding.

Shay Mitchell hesitant to revisit Pretty Little Liars

Popular teen drama Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell recently stated she isn't in a rush to rewatch the show. During her June 6 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 37-year-old actress opened up about her ideas on going back to watch the drama which was filmed at Warner Bros. Studio. Mitchell spoke about her reservations about watching it with her young daughters as well.

Mitchell explained, "He's [Matte] like, 'The day Atlas is old enough, we're going to watch it back.'" However, she added that she doesn’t rewatch the show by herself, saying, "My eyebrows are real thin shooting that entire season. I don’t know if I’m ready."

Although Mitchell was reluctant to revisit Pretty Little Liars, she had good memories of her time there. "Definitely, it was such an amazing experience, and I have nothing but good memories from shooting that," she confessed.

Speaking about her current watching choices, Mitchell added that there are so many amazing shows that come out, so she is trying to catch up on the new stuff that's out. The actress said, "I’m trying to watch a bunch of documentaries. I’m trying to read a whole lot more too so it’s that whole balance."

While acknowledging that she might watch a few episodes again in the future, she wrote, that it was a lot, it was seven seasons. She expressed, "There’s a lot of show there but maybe one day."

Shay Mitchell reflects on her early career and her experiences working on Pretty Little Liars

In a December 2023 interview with Byrdie, Mitchell reflected on her early career and her experiences working on Pretty Little Liars. She recalled the nerves she felt when she first landed the role of Emily, admitting, "When I booked the show, I knew I didn't have as much acting experience as the other girls. A part of me was scared, but I knew I would eventually figure it out. Do I think my performance was Academy Award-winning? Absolutely not. But f--- it. I did it, and I tried my best. I learned more [working on the show] than I could in any acting class."

Mitchell's career was greatly impacted by the series, which made it possible for her to work on films like You, Dollface, and Velma. She had difficulty, though, to go beyond her character Emily from Pretty Little Liars.

