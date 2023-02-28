'Don't know what McDonald's smells like’: Lil Wayne reveals his mother's influence on his lifestyle

Lil Wayne, the rapper who rules the music industry, recently spoke with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe about his upcoming album 'Tha Carter VI,' during which the conversation turned to his lifestyle and diet plan, which the rapper follows. This led to the shocking discovery that the rapper has been on a strict diet for the last 20 years, with no cheat days.

"When I was 19, I moved to Miami, and my mom is a chef, and she was very happy about the move because New Orleans is crazy," he said. "One thing she really wanted me to do was get a personal chef."

"So, from the age of 19 to now, I’ve always had a personal chef. I haven’t eaten any fast food in forever. "I'm not sure what McDonald's smells like," he admitted. Wayne, 40, joked, "The only gyms I know of are Jim Jones'," adding that he doesn't follow a fitness plan or go to the gym. "I can’t lift weights. I don't do any exercise."

When asked about his upcoming album

Lil Wayne's 14th studio album is the sixth installment in his ‘Tha Carter’ series of albums, and he says he "never even anticipated" the series would go that long. "My fans know I give my best," he remarked. While mentioning that his upcoming album will be way better than his previous album.

Last week, the rapper dropped the album's first track, "Kant Nobody" on 23rd February. His new album ‘Tha Carter VI’ is yet to receive an official release date, but once it does, it will quickly dominate everyone's playlist.