Don't Look Up director opens up on casting 'the greatest film actor' Meryl Streep as US President in the film

Netflix's upcoming star-studded movie Don't Look Up is scheduled to be released on December 24, and the stars have already discussed how they felt while tackling the grave topic of climate crisis through the satiric comedy movie. However, director Adam McKay has now revealed why he thought it would be the best idea to cast Meryl Streep as the US President.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Adam McKay revealed that he had the "delusional thought" about casting the "greatest film actor" as the US President. He approached one of Hollywood's finest actresses Meryl Streep to play the important part. McKay revealed that Meryl Streep didn't hesitate to come on board as they started filming in the middle of the pandemic.

From the looks of the trailer, Streep's character disbelieves scientists aka the roles being played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio about a deadly comet approaching Earth. She and her son Jason (Jonah Hill) make up every kind of excuse to dismiss meetings concerning the comet which apparently has been termed as a "planet killer."

McKay also noted how Leonardo DiCaprio who played scientist Randall Mindy in the movie spoke to real-life astronomers to prepare better for the film. "Leo, the guy doesn't half-step it," McKay told Entertainment Weekly as he opened up on the actor having had "long conversations" about the "real mathematics" behind the plot of the movie concerning the comet. "He really did get about six months of quality education on orbital dynamics," the director lauded.

