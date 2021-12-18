Don't Look Up star Meryl Streep REVEALS she temporarily 'forgot how to act' post lockdown: I just lost it

Meryl Streep has admitted that she felt rusty as an actress while filming Don't Look Up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 72-year-old actor, who plays a parody of Donald Trump in the disaster comedy, made the announcement during an Entertainment Weekly roundtable promoting the film.

"I found it really hard, really, really hard because I was aware that my character was funny. I didn't feel funny in the lockdown," said Meryl as per Daily Mail. The three-time Oscar winner has previously appeared in films such as Postcards From The Edge and The Devil Wears Prada. Meryl recalled having to 'walk into the stadium in Worcester, put on the wig and put on the nails and put on the face and the suit, and the thing, walk up to the Jumbotron, there's my face 40 feet tall, and make a speech to all these people.'

The Mamma Mia! star further said: "And I just, I lost it. I forgot how to act, I forgot what I was about or, what am I? I'm this thing all put together of little component parts. And it sort of dismantles your humanity, to be isolated like that." She also said it was 'really, really difficult' to improvise with her co-stars at first because everyone's face was obscured by a mask.

Meanwhile, Don't Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two scientists who discover that an incoming comet is about to wipe out all life on Earth. Meryl plays the president of the United States, who disregards their warnings, prompting them to try to save the world by spreading the word through a media blitz. In a parody of Trump's bringing his daughter and son-in-law into the White House, Jonah Hill plays Meryl's son, whom she appoints as her chief of staff.

