Don't Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence discuss the movie's take on 'climate crisis'

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and the cast members of Don't Look Up shared interesting anecdotes from the movie and revealed stories from the production to the final premiere. During the movie's Global Press Conference which Pinkvilla's Karishma Shetty was a part of, Lawrence and DiCaprio also discussed the movie's approach towards opening up on 'climate crisis' through the plot.

When asked about playing scientists who are concerned about climate changes in the movie, DiCaprio and Lawrence touched important points about climate and how lack of knowledge on the topic often drives people into not paying much attention to the climate crisis. "Well, obviously that they're heard. You know, Adam created this film, which was about the climate crisis, but he created a sense of urgency with it by making it about a comet that's gonna hit Earth within six months and how science has become politicized. It's the alternative facts. And I was just thankful to play a character who is solely based on so many of the people that I've met from the scientific community, and in particular, climate scientists who've been, you know, trying to communicate the urgency of this issue and feeling like they're, subjected to the-the last page on-on the newspaper," DiCaprio said.

The Titanic alum also added, "Just, you know, there's too many other things that we're inundated with. And, I love the way he portrayed these two different characters. One that is incredibly outspoken, like a Greta Thunberg type of character in Jen's, and mine that is trying to play within the system. But I also love the way he was just incredibly truthful about how we're so immensely distracted from the truth nowadays. And then, of course, COVID hit and there was a whole new scientific argument going on there. And it was-it's just such an important film to be a part of at this particular time."

Jennifer Lawrence, who plays the role of Dr Kate Dibiasky in the movie noted her thoughts on the topic. "Well, I think Leo said it perfectly. I mean, it's just so sad and frustrating to watch people who have dedicated their lives to learning the truth, be turned away because people don't like what the truth has to say," she said.

Answering a similar question on how the movie touched upon a "real-life issue" such as climate crisis "through the lens of comedy," director Adam McKay shared his thoughts. "I think we were talking about the idea we wanted to deal with, this subject, the climate crisis, which is so overwhelming and it's arguably the greatest threat to life in the history of mankind, and we just felt like you can get...that can almost be like an animal attacking you...But if you're able to laugh, that means you have some distance, and I actually think that's really important. You can feel the urgency and you can feel sadness and you can feel loss, while also having a sense of humor. And that was really the intention with this movie," Adam McKay said.

