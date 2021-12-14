Don't Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill open up on their 'loyal' friendship of many years

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and the cast members of Don't Look Up shared interesting anecdotes from the movie and revealed stories from the production to the final premiere. During the movie's Global Press Conference which Pinkvilla's Karishma Shetty was a part of, close friends Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill discussed their friendship which dates back to the time when they filmed Django Unchained in 2012.

While revealing whether they are aware of the "chemistry" they bring in, due to their incredible friendship, DiCaprio said, "Look, I'll just start right out of the gate and say he is an absolute genius, this young man, this friend of mine. His ability to improvise and take control of a scene and have the narrative be shifted in the most amazing, colourful ways is a sight to witness and something truly remarkable to experience. He's absolutely a genius."

When it was Hill's time to answer about their "chemistry" and "friendship," the actor called the Titanic alum "a loyal friend." The actor opened up on their friendship which has lasted for many years. "Real talk. Like, I've worked with now pretty much all the best actors in the world, a lot of whom are up here right now. Um, and there's been no more loyal friend or anything I've ever made in show business, and then aside from that, put all those feelings aside. The way what you see when they yell action and what he does, truly no disrespect to anyone, nothing I've ever seen like it," Hill said.

It will be interesting to note how Netflix's star-studded movie pans out. Don't Look Up is scheduled to release on December 24.

