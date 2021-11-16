Don't Look Up Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence panic over a 'planet killer'; WATCH

Netflix's star-studded movie Don't Look Up has released its official trailer and there's no way we can keep calm now. Adam McKay's movie comprises Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep in the titular roles but there's a catch! The movie boasts of many incredible actors and artists from the industry including Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi.

The cast also includes some of the most talented names from the industry - Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, and Scott Mescudi. With the new trailer, Streep's "sit tight and assess" can be heard again, only with Jonah Hill explaining the same with much more precision. "The 'sit tight' part comes first, then you gotta digest it, that's the assessment part," he adds. Meryl Streep's US President couldn't be prouder of her son!

While a giant meteor, being termed as a "planet killer" keeps heading towards Earth, DiCaprio's Dr Randall Mindy and Lawrence's Dr Kate Dibiasky run the extra mile to set things straight, which even includes getting caught by the FBI unexpectedly (but then, that's just the powerful President's son Jonah Hill pretending to capture the scientists to stop the reported 'rumours' about the meteor!)

Don't Look Up looks intense, but once the characters deliver their dialogues, it has its own share of funny and random! The movie is set to be streamed on the streaming platform Netflix from December 24. With the looks of this trailer, it is certain that Grande and Chalamet would provide great comic relief amid tough comet talks, and we cannot wait to witness what unfolds onscreen.

