Don't Look Up's Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep discuss the 'uncomfortably real' scenes from the movie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and the cast members of Don't Look Up shared interesting anecdotes from the movie and revealed stories from the production to the final premiere. During the movie's Global Press Conference which Pinkvilla's Karishma Shetty was a part of, Streep and Hill discussed the movie's approach towards the "uncomfortably real" scenes and how the cast members tackled them.

When asked to describe those scenes, Tyler Perry said, "You know when they were in the Oval Office, and Meryl's character's there with her son and just...dismissing the facts and science, that to me was just very much ringing true because of what's happening especially at the time, and the country where we were with the pandemic and things just being dismissed. And everybody who says anything counter to what the truth is...So for a narrative, and people are dying, that was pretty right down the road there scary."

Opening up on the same, Jonah Hill lauded director Adam McKay for walking "the craziest tight rope" in the movie and pulling off the entire theme of portraying the emergency in climate crisis seamlessly. "I just also wanna say, Adam walked the craziest tight rope in this movie, which I think is almost impossible and he pulled off, which is taking things that are terrifying and using comedy to maybe make them digestible in some way...or palatable in some way or entertaining in some way. So I found the whole movie to just be like the truth and terrifying and hilarious," Jonah Hill said.

The Don't Look Up actor also opened up on having vastly different characters in the movie which included pop stars to scientists and how everyone was given a fair amount of importance. "Like, you know, when they're the pop stars are on the show while the person's talking about the world ending and they're the same weight, if not one being more important than the other, it's all the same and we're all guilty of it too. So it's not like I'm any better. You know what I'm saying? So I think there's something deeply human that he tapped into. And is also terrifying but also the truth," he noted.

Meryl Streep discussed the "chilling moments" from the movie, pinpointing one particular scene with Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett. "There are a lot of chilling moments. One just, I don't know why, but it really hit me was the scene in the bar with Tyler and Cate when everything's going to shit outside. And she says, I just wanna get drunk and talk s**t about people," Streep said.

It would be interesting to note how the movie pans out eventually. Don't Look Up is slated to release on December 24.

